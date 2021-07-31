Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Short Interest Update

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on CFXTF shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

CFXTF stock remained flat at $$1.35 during trading on Friday. 575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,825. Conifex Timber has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.71.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

