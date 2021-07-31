Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Short Interest Update

Conifex Timber Inc. (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on CFXTF shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

CFXTF stock remained flat at $$1.35 during trading on Friday. 575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,825. Conifex Timber has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.71.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

