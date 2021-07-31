Confluent, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CFLT) Quiet Period To End on August 3rd

Confluent’s (NASDAQ:CFLT) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, August 3rd. Confluent had issued 23,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 24th. The total size of the offering was $828,000,000 based on an initial share price of $36.00. During Confluent’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

CFLT stock opened at $39.19 on Friday. Confluent has a 12 month low of $37.71 and a 12 month high of $57.99.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

