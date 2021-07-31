Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $4,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 22,746.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 21,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $620,753.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 161,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,567,676.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $80,655.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,096.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,130 shares of company stock worth $1,936,054 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Natus Medical stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $909.94 million, a PE ratio of -83.44 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $29.70.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $114.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

