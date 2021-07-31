Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 154.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 402,499 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,590,000 after purchasing an additional 167,907 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 353.1% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 184,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 143,779 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 192.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 57,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,905,000 after acquiring an additional 41,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD opened at $23.18 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1 year low of $15.78 and a 1 year high of $23.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $34.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. Analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOD shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Aegis started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

