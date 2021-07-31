Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 44,069 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,069 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $23,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $32,891,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,688,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,222,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,596,000 after acquiring an additional 214,889 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 691,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,594,000 after acquiring an additional 201,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 156.4% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 285,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,382,000 after acquiring an additional 174,126 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NJR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 14.67%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $413,541.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,088.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

