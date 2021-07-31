Confluence Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $14,218,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 34.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 81,011 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 12.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $706,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GBDC shares. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,705.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David Golub acquired 6,902 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $103,530.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 160,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,511,939 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.78 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

