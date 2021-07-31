Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Conagra Brands has increased its dividend by 10.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Conagra Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 47.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

CAG opened at $33.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. Conagra Brands has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,862,866 shares of company stock worth $107,511,777. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

