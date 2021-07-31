Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.89% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMTL. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 32.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.45.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMTL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comtech Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

