comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.37 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will post sales of $91.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for comScore’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.20 million and the lowest is $90.55 million. comScore posted sales of $88.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year sales of $371.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $370.45 million to $372.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $387.52 million, with estimates ranging from $385.35 million to $389.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $90.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.99 million. comScore had a negative return on equity of 29.01% and a negative net margin of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum started coverage on comScore in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $323.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.21. comScore has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.37.

In other news, Director Irwin Gotlieb purchased 100,000 shares of comScore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of comScore by 1,091.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 656,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 601,600 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of comScore by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of comScore by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of comScore by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 89,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

