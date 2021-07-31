Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

Shares of NASDAQ CTG traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 30,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,494. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $137.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $11.68.

CTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

In related news, Director Raj Rajgopal bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,455.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Computer Task Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Computer Task Group worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 48.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

