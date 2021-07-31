COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

CMPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.03. COMPASS Pathways has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. Analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,584,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 5,019.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

