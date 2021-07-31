Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Stake Boosted by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.37% of Compass Diversified worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CODI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Compass Diversified by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the first quarter worth $105,000. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, June 18th.

CODI stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.97. 91,598 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.82. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $27.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.82 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

