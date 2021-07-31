Comparing Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) & Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) and Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and Churchill Capital Corp IV’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrameccanica Vehicles $570,000.00 711.64 -$63.05 million ($0.53) -6.77 Churchill Capital Corp IV N/A N/A -$63.47 million N/A N/A

Electrameccanica Vehicles has higher revenue and earnings than Churchill Capital Corp IV.

Profitability

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and Churchill Capital Corp IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrameccanica Vehicles -9,235.79% -30.59% -27.34% Churchill Capital Corp IV N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.0% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Churchill Capital Corp IV shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Electrameccanica Vehicles and Churchill Capital Corp IV, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 0 4 0 3.00 Churchill Capital Corp IV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Electrameccanica Vehicles currently has a consensus target price of $9.42, indicating a potential upside of 162.30%. Given Electrameccanica Vehicles’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Electrameccanica Vehicles is more favorable than Churchill Capital Corp IV.

Summary

Electrameccanica Vehicles beats Churchill Capital Corp IV on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster. It also develops and manufactures custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com, as well as through 10 retail locations. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Churchill Capital Corp IV

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

