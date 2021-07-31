Comparing Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) & Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) and Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Delcath Systems and Treace Medical Concepts, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 Treace Medical Concepts 0 1 3 0 2.75

Delcath Systems presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 135.29%. Treace Medical Concepts has a consensus target price of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.32%. Given Delcath Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than Treace Medical Concepts.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Delcath Systems and Treace Medical Concepts’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems $1.16 million 61.75 -$24.16 million ($8.35) -1.22 Treace Medical Concepts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Treace Medical Concepts has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Delcath Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Delcath Systems and Treace Medical Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems -1,551.65% -173.70% -88.66% Treace Medical Concepts N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.6% of Delcath Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Delcath Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Delcath Systems beats Treace Medical Concepts on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO includes the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma; and the ALIGN trial, a Phase 3 clinical trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement. The company also provides Lapiplasty Mini-Incision precision system. In addition, it offers products to address ancillary surgical procedures, including akin osteotomies, weil osteotomies, intercuneiform stabilization, lesser tarsometatarsal joint fusions, and autograft bone harvesting, as well as for MTP fusion. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

