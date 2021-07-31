Comparing ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) & Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) and Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Repro Med Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearPoint Neuro $12.83 million 35.97 -$6.78 million ($0.43) -51.70 Repro Med Systems $24.18 million 6.27 -$1.21 million $0.02 170.50

Repro Med Systems has higher revenue and earnings than ClearPoint Neuro. ClearPoint Neuro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repro Med Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ClearPoint Neuro has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repro Med Systems has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ClearPoint Neuro and Repro Med Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearPoint Neuro -52.86% -60.73% -19.55% Repro Med Systems -12.62% 1.52% 1.32%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ClearPoint Neuro and Repro Med Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearPoint Neuro 0 0 2 0 3.00 Repro Med Systems 0 2 1 0 2.33

ClearPoint Neuro presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 57.44%. Repro Med Systems has a consensus target price of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 139.49%. Given Repro Med Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Repro Med Systems is more favorable than ClearPoint Neuro.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.5% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of ClearPoint Neuro shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Repro Med Systems beats ClearPoint Neuro on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies. In addition, the company's product pipeline includes ClearTrace system, a product candidate designed to perform minimally invasive surgical procedures in the heart. It has license and collaboration agreements with The Johns Hopkins University, Clinical Laserthermia Systems Americas Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Blackrock Microsystems, LLC, and University of California and San Francisco. The company was formerly known as MRI Interventions, Inc. and changed its name to ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. in February 2020. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

