Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) declared a dividend on Friday, July 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous dividend of $0.002.

Shares of SID opened at $8.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.94. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 34.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.