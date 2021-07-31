Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.433 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.
Community Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend by 7.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.
NYSE:CHCT opened at $49.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.78.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.
About Community Healthcare Trust
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.
