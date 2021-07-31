Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.433 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Community Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend by 7.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

NYSE:CHCT opened at $49.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.78.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 25.64%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

