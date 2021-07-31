Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.90 billion-$12.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.11 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CYH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Community Health Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.02 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.84.

NYSE CYH opened at $13.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.93. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

