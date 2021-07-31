Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRZBY. downgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerzbank to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Commerzbank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.72.

Commerzbank stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $8.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.69.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

