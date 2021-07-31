Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Sets New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $59.48 and last traded at $58.91, with a volume of 248693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.98.

The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.29. The stock has a market cap of $269.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

About Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

