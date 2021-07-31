Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%.

CMCSA traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.83. 22,380,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,143,039. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $59.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

