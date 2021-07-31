Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Issues Earnings Results

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 0.66%.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $46.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 210.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.40. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $57.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barrington Research upped their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.67.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected hoists, custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components, crane kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and workstation cranes, jib cranes, lift assists, and fall protection systems; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, clamps, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

