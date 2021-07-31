Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 36.27%. Columbia Property Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.230-$1.270 EPS.

CXP stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,850. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Columbia Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is 55.26%.

CXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.35.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

