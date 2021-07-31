Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 8.32%.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.94. 303,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,218. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Several research firms recently commented on COLB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

