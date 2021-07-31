Colony Group LLC Sells 3,411 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. 28.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.64.

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $22.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.11.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

