Colony Group LLC Sells 3,171 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 488.4% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 513.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $94,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $65.37 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.28 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.54.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

