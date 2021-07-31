Colony Group LLC Purchases New Position in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,921 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in The India Fund by 18.3% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The India Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in The India Fund by 60.9% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in The India Fund by 50.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The India Fund by 8.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IFN opened at $22.09 on Friday. The India Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd.

The India Fund Profile

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

