Colony Group LLC Purchases 739 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,128 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $88,120,000 after acquiring an additional 26,129 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 21.9% during the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 33,459 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 38.9% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 137,559 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after buying an additional 38,558 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 51.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $62.98 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 11.21%. On average, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

