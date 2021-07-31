Colony Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,571 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $462,515,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $796,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,316 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 147.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,209,653 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $172,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 99.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,225,345 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $173,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,102 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 254.5% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,269,924 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $99,206,000 after purchasing an additional 911,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.88.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.99. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

