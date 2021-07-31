Colony Group LLC Has $648,000 Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Colony Group LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 92.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $29,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.4% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADM opened at $59.72 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

