Colony Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group stock opened at $159.27 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.25 and a 12-month high of $174.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 81.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.94.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. Match Group’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,830 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,972. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.32.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

