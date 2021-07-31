Colony Group LLC Acquires 72 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Colony Group LLC increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 159.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 42,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,371,000 after buying an additional 26,233 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 759.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in ASML by 64.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $766.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $321.89 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $696.70. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $343.25 and a 12-month high of $768.70.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ASML from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $704.50.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

