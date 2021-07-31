Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colfax had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 7.06%. Colfax updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.500-$0.550 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $2.100-$2.200 EPS.

Colfax stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.88. 2,698,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,486. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.58, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.20.

CFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

In other Colfax news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,677 shares of company stock valued at $20,374,157. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

