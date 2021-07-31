Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 628 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in Waste Management by 8.4% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,566,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 77.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,662,000 after purchasing an additional 279,930 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 13.4% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 21,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 58,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,139 shares of company stock worth $24,146,942. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WM. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

NYSE WM opened at $148.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $62.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $149.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

