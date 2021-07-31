Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 601 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,723,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,060,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $767,548,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,718,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918,666 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $174,332,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,677,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $72.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 57.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.