Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,589 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 84.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,589 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 46.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 264,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,771,000 after purchasing an additional 83,904 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $209.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.30. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $210.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.43.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,277 shares of company stock worth $1,862,845 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

