Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $842,000 Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ASML by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $1,163,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in ASML by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.50.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $766.74 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $343.25 and a 1-year high of $768.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $696.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.