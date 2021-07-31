Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $560,000 Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BDX opened at $255.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.27. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The company has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

