Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,416,150,000 after buying an additional 5,957,633 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $762,213,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,614,703,000 after buying an additional 3,971,473 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 406.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,418,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $340,362,000 after buying an additional 1,940,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,953,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $977,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $149.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -392.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.43. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.17 and a 1 year high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.95.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

