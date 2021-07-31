Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ:CCNC) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, an increase of 104.3% from the June 30th total of 32,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 600,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Code Chain New Continent in the 1st quarter valued at about $359,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Code Chain New Continent in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Code Chain New Continent in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Code Chain New Continent in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Code Chain New Continent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CCNC opened at $1.85 on Friday. Code Chain New Continent has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26.

Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ:CCNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Code Chain New Continent had a negative net margin of 157.68% and a negative return on equity of 76.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.

About Code Chain New Continent

Code Chain New Continent Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the coal and mobile gaming businesses in China. It is involved in the sales, storage, transportation, and processing of steam coal, as well as iron ore trading and refined processing business. The company also engages in the sale of coke, steel, construction materials, mechanical equipment, and steel scraps.

