Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCEP shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HSBC raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

CCEP opened at $62.06 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,065,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,326,000. Corvex Management LP increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 1,797,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,216 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,257,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,587,000 after purchasing an additional 760,579 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 855,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,681,000 after purchasing an additional 515,766 shares during the period. 26.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

