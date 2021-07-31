Coats Group (LON:COA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $67.42

Coats Group plc (LON:COA)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 67.42 ($0.88) and traded as high as GBX 70 ($0.91). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 69.30 ($0.91), with a volume of 783,213 shares trading hands.

COA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Coats Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Coats Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coats Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 67.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.87.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

