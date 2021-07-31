CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. CNH Industrial posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CNH Industrial.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. AlphaValue raised CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,900,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179,502 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,215,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,763,000 after buying an additional 362,822 shares during the period. Bank of Italy raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 19,374,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,744,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,007,000 after buying an additional 10,243,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,436,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515,124 shares in the last quarter. 36.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNHI traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $16.84. 3,579,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -842.00 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.69. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Recommended Story: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.