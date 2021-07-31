CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 101.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 241.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMS shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $61.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.94. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

