CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decrease of 38.9% from the June 30th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,596,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CMGO remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. 175,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,466,024. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01. CMG Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.
CMG Holdings Group Company Profile
