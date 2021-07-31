CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

NASDAQ CME opened at $212.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $76.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.83. CME Group has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82.

Get CME Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.