CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. CME Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in CME Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 371,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,472,000 after buying an additional 23,152 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in CME Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,795,000 after buying an additional 15,060 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 49.4% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after buying an additional 31,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 89,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME traded down $2.57 on Friday, reaching $212.13. 978,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

CME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.57.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

