Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on Clever Leaves in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $9.07 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:CLVR opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. Clever Leaves has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.18.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clever Leaves by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Clever Leaves in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Clever Leaves by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Clever Leaves in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Clever Leaves by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,929 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

