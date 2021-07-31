ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Short Interest Up 129.4% in July

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 129.4% from the June 30th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 161,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 124.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period.

Shares of LRGE stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.38.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.