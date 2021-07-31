City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Holdings Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,174 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $8,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $558.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.63. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $13.14.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 32.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. City Office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

